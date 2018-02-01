TJ Kajwang arraigned in court for administering illegal oath

CS Matiang'i has announced a crackdown on those behind Raila's oath

Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang’ has been taken to the Milimani Law Courts to face capital offense charges, Zipo.co.ke has learnt.

The ODM parliamentarian was moved to court on the morning of Thursday, February 1, following his arrest on Wednesday which led to friction between Opposition leaders and law enforcers after the former demanded to see him.

As reported earlier, policemen in civilian clothing pounced on him in Nairobi amid accusations of administering illegal oath.

Zipo.co.ke has also established that the government plans to prosecute him under Section 59 and 60 of the Penal Code which deals with offenses related to illegal oaths.

The vocal politician cum lawyer was nabbed barely moments after Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Fred Matiang’i, said during a press briefing that the government had initiated a crackdown on the oath-taking exercise.

The CS said a multi-agency probe had been initiated to bring to book those associated with the swearing-in of Nasa head Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Kajwang’, alongside Miguna Miguna, administered the oath to Mr Odinga during the controversial inauguration held at the Uhuru Park grounds on Tuesday, January 30.