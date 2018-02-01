17 injured as bus rolls along Kisii-Keroka road

The bus was headed to Migori

17 travellers are nursing injuries of varying degrees after a Nyamira Express company bus rolled into a valley at Amabuko near Keroka Town along the Kisii-Keroka highway, Zipo.co.ke has learnt.

According to a statement by Keroka Traffic Base Commander, Iltabul Kochale, the incident occurred at around 6pm on Wednesday.

The bus started its journey in Nairobi and was headed to Sirare in Migori County when the incident happened.

The Nation reports that the injured were taken to Masaba Sub-County Hospital and later referred to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“The bus had just dropped some passengers at Keroka Township and had about 25 left inside at the time of the accident,” the paper quoted Mr Kochale.

The Traffic boss went on to caution locals against congesting crash scenes saying the behaviour hampers rescue efforts.

“A good number of people who rush to accidents scenes are also interested in looting,” he noted.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae was spotted at the scene of the crash.