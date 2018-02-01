KRA sues Google over mystery hacker

Taxman wants to be furnished with details of hacker's email address

The Kenya Revenue Authority has taken search engine giant Google to court, following a mystery hacking of the taxman’s computer systems.

Hackers breached KRA’s systems leading to an investigation that have stalled unless the internet company shares certain information.

KRA detectives are engaged in a landmark court battle with Google over access to an email at the centre of the hacking.

Matters got complicated after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations obtained a court order granting it access to information of the email address used by the hacker.

On serving KRA with the order, the firm’s local subsidiary, Google Kenya, said it was not in a position to assist in the probe.

Meanwhile, Google Kenya has moved to the High Court asking it to quash the order, arguing that it is a separate legal entity from its California-based parent company Google LLC.

According to Google Kenya, the firm has no access to the documents and records it has been ordered to provide.

Justice George Odunga has issued a temporary order barring the DCI officers from enforcing the order that allowed them access to the gmail account until Google Kenya’s suit is heard and determined.

The order was issued at the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court on January 9 and directed Google Kenya to furnish Mohammed Jillo of the DCI’s KRA unit with documents and records relating to the email address.

KRA’s DCI unit has it, [email protected] has been used by an unknown hacker on more than one occasion to perform tasks reserved for the taxman’s officers.