I’m not the jail type, Musalia Mudavadi on skipping Raila oathing

ODM official tried to convince him in vain

National Super Alliance co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, missed the controversial swearing-in ceremony of Raila Odinga at the Uhuru Park grounds because he feared arrest.

A member of Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has claimed the Amani National Congress boss was not ready for the consequences that would follow.

Olga Karani, the ODM treasurer, told journalists that he together with Senators George Khaniri (Vihiga) and Cleopa Malala (Kakamega), tried to convince Mudavadi to attend the ceremony but the Nasa co-principal said his body was not meant for jail.

“These people are planning to arrest us and my body is not made for jail,” Karani said as quoted in the Nation.

As Zipo.co.ke reported, Mudavadi and his other co-principals; Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula, have been under constant attacks by Nasa supporters for skipping the hyped event leaving Raila Odinga alone.

Raila struggled to explain on the D-Day, why the trio could not make it to the event, saying it was due to unavoidable circumstances that would be unveiled later He said Kalonzo would be sworn-in at a later date.