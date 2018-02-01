Kalonzo is still in NASA, Kibwana jumps to Wiper leader’s defence

Makueni county Governor Kivutha Kibwana on Thursday, February 1, defended his party boss Kalonzo Musyoka who has been trolled since skipping the National Super Alliance swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, January 30 at Uhuru Park.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke Mr Musyoka and his co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula skipped the controversial inauguration, and have been labelled as traitors by Nasa supporters.

According to the tone of Mr Kibwana’s statement, the Governor seemed to shift the blame to Raila Odinga and his party ODM for spreading hate against the three Nasa leaders after the Tuesday swearing-in.

The Professor noted that Musyoka is a good man who only wants the best for the Kamba nation and the Kenyan people by extension, that the insults coming from other coalition leaders were unfortunate but not something new.

“This is not the first time he is facing abuse from partners and rivals alike. It is only Raila’s underlings hurling insults at Kalonzo,” the Governor said.

He went to clarify that there are issues that are still pending within the coalition and which need to be addressed.

“There are wrinkles in Nasa that need to be ironed out first, especially distribution of leadership posts in Parliament and Nasa’s technical team. We need respect,” he said.

Musyoka, Mudavadi and Wetangula have been under attack since they gave the mock swearing in of Raila Odinga a wide berth sparking speculations of a divided Opposition.