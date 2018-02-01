Declare media shutdown illegal, Okiya Omtatah tells court

Wants media houses to be compensated for losses incurred

Renown activist Okiya Omtata has filed a petition in court seeking to reverse the government’s directive that led to switching off of threeTV stations arguing the move is in contravention of the laws.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the government pulled the plug on Citizen TV, KTN News, and NTV for airing the controversial swearing-in ceremony of Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Mr Omtata noted in the petition that the directive by the government is gross violation of Articles 33 and 34 of the Constitution, which guarantee media freedom and access to information.

He also wants the affected media houses compensated for losses incurred during the two days they have been off-air.

“Without warning and without giving any reasons, in the morning of 30th January, 2018, the Respondents switched off (shut down) free to air transmission on television channels owned by the first to third interested parties.” The petition reads in part.

Yesterday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i ordered that the stations remain off air indefinitely as the government investigates individuals thought to be backing Nasa interests.

There was drama outside Nation Centre on Wednesday after activists and journalists pitched tent to prevent police officers from arrest of NTV boss Linus Kaikai after word went out that he was being sought.

Earlier in the day, plain clothed police officers nabbed Ruaraka MP TJ Kajang for administering Raila Odinga’s oath on Tuesday.