Zari Hassan agrees with fan who asked her to dump Diamond

Drama has become endless as far as Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and his Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is concerned.

And if a recent acknowledgement by the businesswoman fetches any water, then she is finally welcoming the possibility that the story may not be the “happily ever after” type.

Recent months have put the beautiful socialite in a tight spot thanks to endless dramas no thanks to Diamond whose appetite for lasses seems to be growing bigger by the day.

It started with him being linked to Hamisa Mobetto although for months, the ‘Utanipenda’ hitmaker rubbished the claims saying he was not sleeping with her. That was until she gave birth exactly nine months later, forcing the singer to make an about turn and plead guilty.

But that was not the end of Zari’s pain, as the singer has been accused of bedding more beauties and the worst thing is, he seems to be enjoying the attention, all at the expense of his wife Zari.

But Diamond’s craziness came out this past weekend when a video emerged of him cosying up with his old flame Wema Sepetu.

Now, a fan who is clearly fed up with Diamnd Paltnum’s ways, directed her frustrations at Zari, she offered her free advice, woman to woman.

Zipo.co.ke has come across a post by the lady identifies as just Tasha, advising the mother of five to take a breather from Diamond, even if just for a short time for him to wake up from slumber and see her value in his life.

“I wish you could leave Diamond for sometime so that he may see the value of you in his life We can’t sit down and watch this man degrade you anymore,” the fan wrote in part.

Well, Zari liked the comment.