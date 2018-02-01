King Kaka signs Nameless and Jua Cali to the empire? [PHOTO]

One never knows the surprises Kenyan popular rapper King Kaka will pull next, and considering the year just rolled over, and going by history, there’s no doubt he has big things lined up.

That said, Kaka Empire, the stable under the artiste’s guidance, has been making giant leaps going by the acts it has convinced to join for management, and it seems, if the word going round holds any water, fans should prepare for even bigger moves.

The ‘Ligi Soo’ emcee has been in the news lately thanks to controversial statements including bashing a lineup of Kenyan artistes including boyband Sauti Sol, whom he feels are not fully behind the local hustle. Oh, and beefing with some who snubbed him when he was a rookie in the game, when he needed some lifting.

Well, a picture posted on social media by Timmy Tdat who is under the Kaka Empire management, has caused quite the buzz online.

The photo [see below] has most of the members of Kaka Empire including Femi One, but it is two veterans therein that has left people with more questions that answers.

So, when King Kaka said big surprises will happen in 2018, did he mean signing the legendary artistes, or is just a collaboration on the way?

Zipo.co.ke will let you know what is happening once we know.