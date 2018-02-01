Ukachero achia CID, Lillian Muli advice for a lasting relationship

Lillian Muli has been the counsellor in charge lately, well ever since social media got hold of her a few months ago.

She being a celebrity, and being a Kenyan achiever, naturally makes her a target for trolls, keyboard warriors who sit behind their Techno smart phones to pull achievers down.

Naysayers always have an opinion about her life, but she also has quite a following that will defend her once the detractors appear. Like the other day when boy child crusader Cyprian Nyakundi wreaked havoc.

The lass who is currently enjoying the sun and sand in Mombasa, recently took to social media to share some advice, and mostly targeted those with trust issues in their relationship.

She told fans a lesson she learnt from her mother which revolved around cheating spouses. Ms Muli said playing the cop to your better halve’s whereabouts is a recipe for disaster terming it a total waste of time and energy.

She wrote:

“My mama always says you can’t live your life playing police to someone. He or she who gives you a reason to doubt them is not the one for you. If the minute you are out of sight they are chasing skirts or pants then they best be gone! Personally I can’t be with someone who gives me reason not to trust them. Too many good; well brought up men and women out here so stop wasting your time on uncultured characters they deserve to sit with their cheap type you are too expensive for that kind of shady association.”

Her followers couldn’t agree more:

_bellahdaughty Well said.

sammylinnah Expe such that I can’t settle 4 a detective job…NEVER!

felistamutavi Well said, I agree with you.

ericbwo_omare And our le president told us if u see her posting inspirational qoutes run away boy child.

terry_maitha Very true.

lydiakemi This is so on point 👌👌👌👌.

roziekanyiri Very true.

carolinembugua1 Preach sister 👌.

tabyjames Wow! Great advice Lilian.

tinejatijee Very true.

lukimsbaibe True that.

whyshortmen _love_me_moreword🗣

evahmburu Oh wow,,,,,,

jaynewangariirungu You go girl….tell them,it’s about .time.Support all the way.