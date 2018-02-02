You forgot to address me as Your Excellency, Raila blasts Wamalwa

Its barely days since the National Super Alliance head, Raila Odinga, was sworn in as the people’s president in a controversial ceremony at Uhuru Park on Tuesday, January 30, one that continues to draw criticism and praise in equal measure.

The topic, naturally, became the theme of the late Yvonne Wamalwa’s farewell mass and a light exchange between Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, and the Opposition leader.

The duo were part of family, friends and dignitaries at the Consolata Shrine Catholic Church on Thursday, February 1, for the late Vice President Kijana Wamalwa’s widow’s requiem mass following her death last week.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Ms Wamalwa who was a deputy director in Parliament, died at her sister’s home in Nanyuki after ailing for six months where she stayed as she receiving treatment at Outspan Hospital in Nyeri.

So when it was Raila’s time to address the mourners, he slammed Mr Wamalwa for forgetting to recognise him as the people’s president.

Wamalwa had taken to the podium earlier and told the congregation about something his late brother Kijana, had once said about Raila.

“There’s something Mike once said about Raila I think he remembers. That the problem with Raila is you cannot love him or hate him in full. And he said that there is something called Railaphobia and Railamania,

There is no day like we saw on January 30, there was Railamania, people came out in passion to be with him and there was Railaphobia for those who feared and stayed away. Karibu Raila,” the CS quoted the late Veepee as he introduced the man of the moment to the congregation.

The Nasa leader however faulted Wamalwa for overlooking ‘protocol’ by failing to address him by his newly-acquired title.

“Thank you Eugene, the family of my late friend Micheal Wamalwa Kijana and other fellow mourners here this afternoon. I’ve come to mourn a friend, Yvonne Wamalwa, but Eugene forgot to say something. He forgot to address me as His Excellency. I don’t know whether that was deliberate or merely an omission. I don’t know why he called other people Your Excellencies and he doesn’t think that the people’s president cannot be called His Excellency,” Raila said smiling, as the crowd cheered him.