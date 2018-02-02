Trump pities Kenya after Raila swearing in, media shutdown

US says its is gravely concerned about the recent developments in the country

The United States is very concerned about Raila Odinga’s swearing himself in as the people’s president.

The Opposition leader took the oath of office as the voice of the citizens after months of insisting that he doesn’t recognise Uhuru Kenyatta as a legitimately elected president, saying Kenya is in urgent need for salvation.

In a statement released on Thursday and seen by Zipo.co.ke, the US noted:

“We reject actions that undermine Kenya’s constitution and the rule of law. Uhuru Kenyatta was elected as president of the Republic of Kenya on October 26, 2017 in a poll that was upheld by Kenya’s Supreme Court.”

The Trump-led administration feels that whatever Mr Odinga is chasing should be addressed through appropriate legal mechanisms.

Hailing the police for acting professionally during Raila’s ‘inauguration’, the US said the right channels should be used on those who were arrested after Uhuru Park event on January 30th.

“We commend the restraint shown by security forces and urge them to continue to refrain from any unnecessary or excessive use of force,” the Star quoted Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert.

“Any arrests and prosecutions must be made in full accordance with the rule of law and demonstrate transparent due process.” He added.

Trump’s administration also commented on the media shutdown by the government, noting the move was restrictive and intimidating. That is after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ordered the closure of Citizen TV, NTV and KTN News.

“Freedom of expression, including for members of the media, is essential to democracy and is enshrined in Kenya’s constitution. We urge the government and all Kenyans to respect freedom of expression and implement court orders calling for the restoration of television broadcasts.”

Meanwhile, Raila Odinga justified on Thursday, his decision to “to lift a Bible and take the oath”, saying he was not mad.

He insisted he won the August 8 poll with 8.1 million votes over and above his rival Uhuru’s 7.9 million.

“I can swear by the Bible that the results we released last week were genuine. We won the elections while Jubilee lost. That is why I was able to hold the Bible. I did not hold it because I am mad or a megalomaniac,” the Nasa leader said at Okoa Kenya in Nairobi.