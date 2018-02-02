Police have bombed their way into my home.. Miguna Miguna cries before arrest

The lawyer had dared CS Matiang'i to arrest him

Miguna Miguna, the National Resistance Movement luminary, said on in the early morning of Friday, February 2, that his Runda home was raided by police

The self-appointed NRM General and Operations Manager sent a panic message to a local daily at 7:15am, claiming police “bombed” their way into his house.

Nairobi News reported the controversial lawyer’s communication, in which he said the police officers were out to kill him.

“The police have bombed their way into my house. I can’t speak on phone right now They have ransacked the house! Some are still hiding in the compound and my house, hoping that I make a move so that they can shoot me and claim there was a shootout. I’m staying put,

“We need our youth here in large numbers. 486 Runda Meadows! I would lie our youth and press here! That’s what’s useful. Ask people not to call me or ask question! What is important is immediate action now!,” the messages by Miguna read.

Also according to the publication, Miguna Miguna’s supporters were teargassed outside his home as police who arrived at the residence as early as 6am made their way out.

Yesterday, Miguna dared Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to arrest him for administering the oath of office to Raila Odinga as the people’s president on Tuesday, January 30.

Earlier, Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang was arrested and charged with aiding treason.

Videos of police arresting Miguna Miguna: