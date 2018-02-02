Kalonzo Musyoka to lose grabbed 500-acre NYS land

Uhuru directed that former NYS land around the country be repossessed

National Super Alliance co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka is on the defensive following revelations that he is part of a list of people likely to lose vast tracts of land across the country following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Thursday, February 2, the head of state ordered that property irregularly and illegally acquired from the National Youth Service be repossessed.

President Kenyatta was speaking during a brief tour of the NYS textile and garment technology institute in Nairobi and the directive is expected to affect individuals and companies.

“Land previously owned by NYS will be returned to the institution for active programmes that will help the youth in employment. The State will put all resources at its disposal to ensure that NYS succeeds in this,” the Nation quoted the president.

Kalonzo Musyoka was put on the spot by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua in 2016, when the county boss told the Senate committee on County Public Accounts and Investments on that Mr Musyoka had used his position as vice-president to influence the allocation of 500 acres of NYS land in Yatta, Machakos, to himself and proxies.

Mr Mutua asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, National Land Commission and the Commission on Administrative Justice to have the matter investigated.

The Nasa co-principal has however denied the claim even as former Lands Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu, now Kitui Governor, defending him.

The issue of the NYS land is among thousands of cases that the National Land Commission is supposed to sort out.