5-car accident in Nakuru leaves four seriously injured

Four people were on the evening of Thursday, February 1, injured seriously after five vehicles collided at Migaa area along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Eyewitnesses at the site of the crash told journalists that the accident happened after the driver of a truck heading towards Nakuru lost control of the vehicle and hit a pick-up that was headed in the opposite direction.

“I saw the truck that was carrying cattle feeds, ram onto the pick-up,” the Nation quoted Mr Jared Mokaya, a resident of Migaa.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the accident occurred just a few metres from the spot where 36 people died on New Year’s Eve.

“Four people including the driver of the truck were injured and taken to Molo Sub-County health facility and the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital where they are receiving treatment.” Rongai OCPD Japheth Kioko said.

A source at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, a nurse, was quoted by the daily saying two people admitted at the facility were responding well to treatment and were out of danger.

Migaa is part of a 40-kilometre dangerous stretch between Sobea and Makutano that has seen tens of people die in a number of crashes.

The sections between Sobea, Salgaa, Migaa, Sachangwan and Total Junction near Mau Summit shopping centre to Kamara and Makutano are known blackspots.

The section between Jolly Farm and Mkinyai areas is also prone to crashes.