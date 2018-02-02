We arrested Miguna Miguna for being leader of an outlawed group -Police

The lawyer had dared Matiang'i to arrest him

The office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has shared with the public why its officers raided the home of Miguna Miguna, the self-appointed National Resistance Movement General and Operations Manager, on the morning of Friday, February 2.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the flying squad officers arrested Miguna for being the leader of NRM, a proscribed group.

As earlier reported by Zipo.co.ke, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i declared NRM an outlawed group and warned that the government will go after people associated with it because of engaging in criminal activities.

The newly-appointed chief detective went on to add that Miguna was nabbed for administering an illegal oath to Raila Odinga and asking NRM followers to pull down and destroy portraits of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“He publicly declared that he is the General of NRM, which is already declared a proscribed group. He also said he is going to lead people to burn portraits of a democratically elected president. He also confessed he is the one who administered the oath,” the Nation quoted Kinoti who recently replaced Ndegwa Muhoro following a purge in the police leadership by President Kenyatta.

Miguna was one of the people the oathing of National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga as the peole’s president at Uhuru Park grounds on January 30, 2018.

His law firm provided the all-important commissioner of oaths stamp that was used to “legalise” the exercise.

In a press conference on Thursday, Mr Miguna dared the police to arrest him and ordered his soldiers to pull down all the portraits of President Uhuru Kenyatta and replace it with Mr Odinga’s.

On Friday morning though, Miguna desperately texted journalists and called on Nasa/NRM supporters to come to his rescue as police whom he referred as assassins, raided his home.