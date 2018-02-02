Wetangula recognises Uhuru as President in a tweet, Twitter erupts

He referred to NASA as "Opposition"

By
Dickens Njau
-
SHARE
Moses Wetangula
Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula. PHOTO: COURTESY

Nasa co-principal Moses Wetangula, has rubbed a section of Kenyans on social media the wrong way when condemning the chaotic arrest of Miguna Miguna.

In a tweet seen by Zipo.co.ke, the Ford-Kenya leader bashed the State for harassing, intimidating and humiliating Opposition leaders noting the move was primitive and would only polarise the country further.

NASA co-principals Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga, and Musalia Mudavadi before addressing the press at Okoa offices in Lavington on February 1, 2018. PHOTO: TWITTER

But it is his choice of words that supporters of the National Super Alliance had a problem with, leading to netizens questioning the Bungoma Senator’s commitment to the Nasa ideals.

READ:  NASA supporters arrive to a police-free Uhuru Park [PHOTOS]
Moses Wetangula_tweet
Moses Wetangula’s tweet. /TWITTER

“The harassment, intimidation and humiliation of opposition leaders is primitive and only leads to polarizing the country even more. stop it.” The Senator tweeted.

He was reacting to an incident at the Runda home of the self-appointed NRM General Miguna Miguna where officers from the dreaded flying squad raided and arrested him.

Below see a few comments by the outraged supporters of Nasa:

READ:  KRA sues Google over mystery hacker

Bryan Mutiga (@Bryanmutiga1): You keep confusing us sana, it’s now ‘opposition leaders’. Then why did you swear in Raila? To make him happy and peacefully move on? Kindly remind Mbadi and the rest to accept that you are OPPOSITION LEADERS.!

Mkufunzi wa Wahenga (@ChengoKE): Opposition to who? So you recognize the illegitimate jubilee regime?

Joseph higwa (@SafgitsHigwa): Kunywa chai opposition ni wewe.

Tweya (@MannuTweya): You missed the swearing in, u definitely got it wrong, hatuna stori yako tena.

READ:  Thousands of additional cops to guard city during Raila Odinga swearing-in

Moses Omolo (@omolomoses1): We are not in opposition. HE. President Raila and Nasa supporters are in people’s government. So opposition ni wewe, Judas and Barnabas.

JayJayWaziri (@jjwaziri): “opposition leaders???” I thought they took over GOK on Tuesday ama ilikua vioja mahakamani.

Optimus Prime (@Pepela44): We Weta mi hua sikuelewi. Opposition leaders ni kina nani? We are our government na tuko na president wetu. What is wrong with you!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR