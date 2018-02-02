Joho supporters hold demos in Mombasa, want him to be sworn-in as Raila’s deputy

There was drama in Mombasa on Friday, February 2, as supporters of Governor Ali Hassan Joho demonstrated outside his office demanding that he takes oath as Raila Odinga’s deputy, after Kalonzo Musyoka chickened out.

The demonstrators carried anti-Kalonzo placards that read “Joho Baba Mdogo”, “Kalonzo Watermelon”, “Kalonzo Coward”, etc.

They said they wanted Joho to be sworn-in as soon as possible as the deputy people’s president.

“We want Governor Joho to be sworn in as Baba’s (Raila) deputy since Kalonzo Musyoka is a coward who did not show up at Uhuru Park when Baba took oath as the people’s president,” one of the demonstrators was quoted as saying.

The protesters also rubbished the press conference that was attended by all the National Super Alliance co-principals on Thursday, February 1, where they said the coalition remains united.

According to them, Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula betrayed Raila and whatever they are saying now in their defence are total lies as their true character came out on Tuesday when they gave the oathing wide berth.

Meanwhile, police officers from the flying squad raided the home of NRM leader Miguna Miguna on the morning of Friday, February 2 for declaring to be a General of a proscribed group and for aiding treason.