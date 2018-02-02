Zari unfollows Diamond Platnumz on Instagram over damning photos with ex

I hope your popcorn for the “Chibu” movie is not finished, because a sequel to the drama just got released.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz aka Chibu Dangote has been keeping the blogosphere busy with his never ending dramas, what with his huge appetite for pretty skirt-wearers.

Zipo has now learnt that his wife, Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, broke the heart of their fans after deciding to unfollow her hubby on social media, more specifically Instagram.

The move happened shortly after the mother of five decided to disassociate herself with Diamond Platnumz’s mum, the grandmother of her two kids.

The gorgeous entrepreneur seems to be slowly coming to terms with the idea that perhaps she and the ‘Utanipenda’ hitmaker were never meant to be, thanks to his recent shenanigans.

After months of getting linked to a number of lasses, and impregnating his side chick, Mr Chibu was recently spotted getting cozy with his first love, Tanzanian actress and former model Wema Sepetu.

Diamond had invited Wema to an exclusive WCB party in Tanzania when they were seen getting cozy with each other.

Later on, Diamond said the two had decided to end their grudge and were rekindling their friendship.

According to him, their breaking up and the ensuing drama was driven by their childish nature, that they are now willing to grow up and strengthen their relationship.