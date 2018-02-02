I bedded Otile Brown girlfriend, Timmy Tdat says amid beef

Rapper Timmy Tdat has hit his former besty Otile Brown below the belt, saying through a coded social media post on Thursday, February 1 that he smashed the singer’s lover.

In an Instagram post seen by Zipo.co.ke, the ‘Trikide’ hitmaker sarcastically said that the woman was too “loose” and him being the fisi that he is, couldn’t pass on the opportunity.

Sasa kama mtu wako yuko loose kama change..

According to him, his nemesis Otile should have had a tighter grip on his woman whom he described to be as loose as change.

“Sasa kama mtu wako yuko loose kama change,si umweke kwa mfuko..coins ni rahisi kulost na unacheza nazo karibu na shimo ya choo my G!Hope ume learn (If someone is as loose as change, shouldn’t you be keeping her closer? in your pockets… Why play with coins near a pit? You know how coins like finding their way there, hope it was a lesson).” Timmy wrote.

The two artistes were closest of pals a few weeks ago, and even collaborated on a hit song entitled ‘Wembe’ that is still receiving massive airplay.

Their friendship however ended last Sunday when they exchanged blows while attending an event organised by popular Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, Kiss FM presenter Shaffie Weru and rapper Prezzo separated the two when the fight broke out.

