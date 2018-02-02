I used to drive trucks in the US, gospel star Alemba opens up

I bet you’ve heard stories about Kenyans who relocate abroad but decide to keep what they do there a closely guarded secret because, well, they are not proud of their hustle and wouldn’t want to be ridiculed.

Real name Alex Mwangi, gospel artiste Alemba left Kenya for the land of milk and honey (or so people think) after blessing fans with hits such as ‘Pages za Bible’.

Many folks who have relocated to the US won’t tell you that life isn’t as comfortable as they would want many to believe.

In an interview with Standard Friday pullout Pulse, Alemba who is also an MC admitted to have been a truck driver, a job that isn’t valued much in that part of the world.

“We were having a discussion with my friends about what people go to do overseas. I took it upon myself to go and experience it first-hand, what life is like in the US. There are guys who helped me settle down but the transition wasn’t an easy one for me.” He said.

Adding: “I went as an artiste and I had so many shows to go to. People were always calling me for performances. During my free time I was working somewhere else.”

He said he used to transport farm produce across different states in the US.

“I worked as a truck driver delivering fresh farm produce across different states. What people don’t know is that it’s so easy for you to go to US for a visit or for shows then jet back home but settling down there is hard for a foreigner.” He told Pulse.

But why did he leave Kenya when his career had started to sprout?

“Well, back then, I felt like I had hit the ceiling and I needed new challenges in my life and career. That is why I decided to leave.” He said.



He added that while in the States, his inbox was filled with messages by people asking him to come back home.

“Others were asking why I left while others just wanted to know how I was doing. This is what connected me with Kenya while I was away. The truth is, all these concerns motivated me to come back home.” Alemba told the paper.

He also dismissed the rumours that he was deported back to Kenya after having a brush with the law.

“Those were just rumors that people were spreading about me but I’m also a US citizen and my wife and son live there. The truth as to why I came back is because I have a mission to change the gospel industry.”

Asked whether it’s true that he has a green card, the artiste answered to the affirmative and revealed that his wife is a US citizen. They have a kid together.

She explained that his wife is in school and has a job in there. “That is why they are still there”. He noted adding that he visits them when he can.

