She is not pregnant, Eddie Butita says of girlfriend Mammito

Comedian Eddie Butita has come out clear the air, killing the rumour being peddle around that his girlfriend and fellow comedian Mammito is pregnant.

“Mammito is not pregnant. I don’t know how someone can start such a rumour. When we will be pregnant, we will tell the world.” The Churchill Show comic said as quoted by SDE.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke earlier on, speculations were rife after a photo of her emerged on social media, one that showed what looked like a bulging tummy.

The photo was uploaded by fellow comedian MCA Tricky on Instagram and the blogosphere unanimously agreed that Mamitto was with child.

“That picture was taken over a year ago when we were in Dubai,” Butita said of the picture that showed Mammito’s protruding tummy.

“I am not pregnant.” the publication also quoted Mammito.

The two comics have been dating for over two years and they moved in together last year