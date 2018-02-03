How Kibera youths teargassed themselves after police ignored their protest

They were demanding the release of Miguna Miguna

Reports have emerged how youths in Kibera were left a disappointed lot after police failed to turn up and use teargas to disperse them.

Hundreds of the NASA supporters in Kibera which is home to Kenya’s biggest informal settlement were protesting on Friday, against the arrest NRM “General” and lawyer Miguna Miguna and expressed disgust at police’s cowardice move.

The rioters assembled at the Olympic stage where they lit bonfires, barricaded the main road and stoned motorists on receiving news of Miguna’s arrest at his Runda home.

They demanded to be teargassed but police in anti-riot gear who usually show up as soon as tension starts to build in such situations were conspicuously absent.

Motorists were forced to use alternative routes to evade the irate demonstrators who were spoiling for a confrontation with police.

Matatus avoided Kibera all together and made U-turns at the Toi market, keeping off the entire stretch to Ayany.

As reported yesterday, officers drawn from the flying squad raided the home of Miguna Miguna and arrested the self-declared General and Operations Manager of the National Resistance Movement, the Nasa wing that was behind Raila Odinga swearing in at Uhuru Park on Tuesday.

“We want police to release General Miguna and come face us,” a protester by the name Justus Oluoch told Star journalists.

After police refused to play ball, hundreds of the evidently heartbroken rioters and would be looters (according to residents) decided to walk to the Southern By-pass after learning police had used teargas to disperse another group that had blockaded the road to rob motorists, mainly cargo trucks.

Local leaders however intervened and convinced them to remain at the Olympic stage where they had camped since morning.

The demonstrators then teargassed themselves after police chose not to interrupt their protests.