Uhuru tells journalists to switch off their equipment and leave

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, February 2, asked journalists covering a function he had attended to pack and leave, amid media crackdown that has seen the government switch off major television stations.

The State, through the Communications Authority, pulled the plug on Citizen TV, KTN News, and NTV on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 moments before the National Super Alliance sworn in Raila Odinga as the people’s president.

The stations are yet to resume transmission two days after human rights activist Okiya Omtatah succeeded in reverting the government’s move via the court which ordered the immediate lift of the shutdown.

“Sasa si nyinyi mzime hio mavitu yenu na muende. Kazi imekwisha (Can you now switch your equipment and leave. We’re done..),” he said at the end of his speech during the function.

Trouble started after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Monday, warned the stations against airing live the Uhuru Park event which he had declared to be illegal but the the affected station decided to ignore the directive.

Uhuru’s words on Friday during the official launch of the police Service Standing Orders and other reforms documents at the Kenya School of Government just goes to show that the war against the media is not over.

Earlier in the day, police had chased away journalists who had gone to cover Omtatah serve court orders to CA along Waiyaki Way, but whose mission was unsuccessful after he was blocked from accessing the institution.

Meanwhile, the media fraternity, NGOs and a section of leaders have condemned the Jubilee administration for reversing the gains made in the push for media freedom and for returning Kenya back to the dictatorial “Moi era” days during the one party reign.

After the Tuesday, January 30 mock swearing in of Raila Odinga, Dr Matiang’i outlawed the National Resistance Movement (NRM) calling it an “organized criminal group”, citing the Prevention of Organized Crimes Act.

Here is the video: