DP William Ruto vows to ignore Raila Odinga

He says Jubilee is keen on development

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday, February 2, said Jubilee Party will not focus on National Super Alliance Raila Odinga’s demands.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s number two said the Jubilee Party will instead focus on delivering what they promised in their manifesto.

The DP reckons the Opposition leaders are only interested in inciting Kenyans to violence with a view to causing bloodshed and loss of lives for selfish gains.

“Kenyans, more so Jubilee leaders, should avoid useless political debates about Nasa, and focus on delivering our promises” DP Ruto who is keen to succeed his boss in 2022 said.

He was speaking during the commissioning of the construction of Karandi-Marigat road at Kabel in Baringo South. The construction of the 100km-long road and the Makutano-Konyao-Alae stretch in West Pokot are now in progress.

“We have better things to do other than engaging in cheap politics pushed by the opposition, which does not respect the Constitution,” he said.

The DP’s sentiments come barely days after Nasa stalwarts installed their leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president at Uhuru Park grounds.

The Tuesday, January 30 event has led to what is being termed as Kenya media shutdown after three major television stations were switched off by the State after they disregarded a directive and attempted to air the illegal oathing live.