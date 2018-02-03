Mudavadi stripped off Luhya spokesmanship by Atwoli

Francis Atwoli, on Friday, February 2, dropped Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi as the Luhya community spokesman after he skipped the controversial swearing in of Raila Odinga as the people’s president.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General said during a burial that he would never support Mr Mudavadi who is also the National Super Alliance co-principal “because he abandoned Odinga in his hour of need”.

“I want to register my disappointment and displeasure with Mudavadi. At no time will I ever support him,” the outspoken Atwoli declared.

The trade unionist was speaking during the burial of human rights activist Ken Wafula in Likuyani Constituency, Kakamega where he asked the Luhyas to forgive him for endorsing Mudavadi as the community spokesman in December 2016.

“A person who aspires to be president should not be afraid of anything. We expected him to rally behind Odinga but he chickened out,” Mr Atwoli said.

“If Mudavadi knew that he was going to skip the event, he should have said so early instead of going into hiding on Tuesday,” the labour tsar added.

He said that there was need for Luhya unity ahead of the 2022 elections. “We should no longer be misused or used as voting machines,” Atwoli told the mourners.

Present at the burial was National Super Alliance co-principal Moses Wetangula who faulted Atwoli’s sentiments, saying he and Mr Mudavadi were fully behind Mr Odinga.

Noting that the decision to skip the event was tactical, the Bungoma Senator said they would swear in Kalonzo Musyoka soon.

“We are not fools. Our mission is to liberate Kenya,” the Senate Minority Leader said.