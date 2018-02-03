George Aladwa arrested as State crackdown on NASA continues

He is the third high profile Opposition leader to be nabbed

By
Peninah Maua
-
George Aladwa
Makadara MP aspirant George Aladwa. PHOTO: NAIROBIWIRE

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa has been arrested.

The controversial politician was nabbed on the morning of Saturday, February 2 in the ongoing crackdown by the government on National Super Alliance following the Tuesday swearing in ceremony.

Miguna Miguna_TJ Kajwang_uhuru park
Ruaraka MP T.J Kajwang with advocate Miguna Miguna during the symbolic swearing-in of Raila Odinga as people’s president at Uhuru Park on January 30, 2018. PHOTOS: ENOS TECHE/THE STAR

Police had declared the Uhuru Park ‘inauguration’ of Raila Odinga as people’s president illegal and promised to arrest the organisers.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the oustpoken politician was apprehended at his Buruburu home and taken to the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road for grilling.

The government has been taking action against the Opposition coalition, following Raila’s self-inauguration on January 30.

On Thursday, police officers arrested Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang in Nairobi’s CBD for administering the oath while his co-conspirator Miguna Miguna was arrested on Friday at his Runda home.

Aladwa said he did not why the government was targeting him and why he was arrested.

