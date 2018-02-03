Betty Kyallo no longer owns Posh Palace in partnership gone sour

The TV star has not been spotted at the Kilimani-based salon for weeks

Celebrated television anchor, Betty Kyallo, and her besty and business partner Susan Kaittany were the envy of many when it came to true friendship.

Their bond grew stronger after the duo launched Posh Palace Hair Studio & Spa late in 2016, a high-end salon that has quickly become a favourite of local and visiting celebrities.

Betty and Susan used to hang out together and even accompanied each other during vacays, they sometimes put on similar outfits. They indeed were the true definition of friendship goals.

A look at their respective social media handles however reveals something disturbing. The two, since the year rolled over, stopped posting photos of each other and to make matters worse, Betty has edited her Instagram Bio which no longer shows her association with the classy salon.

Zipo.co.ke can now confirm that the two have ended their partnership, they are no longer together, something that sources have confirmed.

Rumours had started flying that that Betty was not partner at the company in the first place, but an official document supplied by Mpasho proves otherwise, the sexy mother of one is a bona fide partner on a fifty-fifty basis.

When the outlet approached Ms Kyallo for comment, she confirmed that she has not stepped in the Milimani-based salon for a month, because she no longer has business interests.

“I’m no longer at Posh Palace,” Betty said. “Yes. It is true because I’m no longer a partner.” The lass explained her awol.