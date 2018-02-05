Raila avoids Karen home, operating from hotel

The National Super Alliance head, Raila Odinga, has set base in a city hotel where he is crafting his Cabinet.

This even as his close associates continue to persuade him to drop his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, and Musalia Mudavadi.

The Star reports that the ex prime minister has also avoided his Capital Hill office in Upper Hill since taking the oath of the “People’s President” at Uhuru Park this past Tuesday.

Save for holding a press conference on Thursday and attending Yvonne Wamalwa funeral mass at a church in Westlands, Raila has kept an unusually low profile.

According to family sources, only businessman Jimmy Wanjigi and his daughter Winnie have unlimited access to him.

It is not known whether the decision to operate from the upmarket hotel is to avoid possible arrest, for security reasons or a strategic retreat meant to allow him to work out his next political move.

The government made good its threat and has been going after Opposition leaders who were part of the Tuesday ‘inauguration’ and has so far arrested lawyer Miguna Miguna and MPs TJ Kajwang (Makadara) and George Aladwa (Ruaraka).

Mr Odinga had told his supporters that would give a comprehensive statement on Friday on the way forward although his communications team said that had been postponed to a later date.