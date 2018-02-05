Raila to soon unveil his own cabinet – Mbadi

MP says he is ready to pass nominees' names to Parliament for vetting

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has been hard at work following his inauguration as people’s president on Tuesday, January 30.

Leader of Minority in the National Assembly, John Mbadi, has now revealed that the Nasa head will soon follow in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s footsteps and unveil his own cabinet.

Speaking during a rally in Babadogo on Sunday, February 5, Mbadi who is also MP and ODM Chairman, said he was only waiting for Raila Odinga to hand him a list of Cabinet Secretaries to start the vetting process.

Mr Mbadi wondered why the police were arresting them yet they are the government, saying Uhuru should give in and pass the instruments of power to Mr Odinga.

“Uhuru should now let Raila take over. All We are waiting for is for Raila to hand over his list of Cabinet Secretaries and I as the ODM chairperson will take the list to Parliament for vetting,” The Suba MP said.

At the same rally, controversial Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, and his Ruaraka counterpart TJ Kajwang, declared themselves the CS for Interior and the Attorney General, respectively.

Mbadi also faulted the State for arresting Miguna Miguna while also urging supporters to turn out in large numbers on Tuesday, February 6 to push for the release of the self-declared NRM General.