Orengo orders NASA supporters to surrender willingly at Central Police

One of the Opposition’s most vocal politicians, Siaya Senator James Orengo, has called upon National Super Alliance supporters to surrender themselves at a city police station.

His sentiments come at a time when the government is cracking the whip on Nasa leaders who organised the Tuesday swearing ceremony of Raila Odinga as people’s president.

“We call on our supporters who attended the inauguration of Raila Odinga as the people’s president to surrender to police officers at Central Police Station tomorrow (Monday, February 5), and write statements explaining why they attended the January 30 event,” Mr Orengo said during the coalition’s rally in Babadogo yesterday.

Already, the State has pounced on lawyers TJ Kajwang (also MP for Ruaraka) and Miguna Miguna who unsuccessfully vied for Nairobi governorship, for administering Raila’s oath after the event was declared illegal.

Come Saturday, Makadara MP George Aladwa was also arrested at his Buruburu home in connection with the grenade attack on Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka’s Karen home which police have since concluded to have been stage-managed.

Police claim he masterminded the attack as well as the violence which rocked Kibera following Miguna’s arrest.

There are fears that Raila Odinga may be arrested, claims that have led the Nasa leader to avoid his Karen home and Capital Hill office.