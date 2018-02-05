To arrest Raila Odinga or not, that is the question

As viewed through the NASA and Jubilee lenses

The county is divided on whether arresting the National Super Alliance honcho Raila Odinga would be the best way of dealing with an opposition that is seemingly getting out of control.

The debate comes at a time when the government has been targeting Mr Odinga’s lieutenants but his supporters dare the police to arrest him, a move many reckon would lead to unprecedented chaos.

On the other hand, a section of Jubilee leaders say it is just a matter of time before Mr Odinga who was recently installed as the “people’s president”, is nabbed for the illegal oath and for inciting people against the government of the day.

According to Igembe North MP Maoka Maore, the reaction would not matter because what happened at Uhuru Park last Tuesday is illegal and no regime can tolerate it.

“It is wrong to excite supporters to an illegality. Losers are behaving like winners and making winners appear to be in office illegally,” the legislator said as quoted by the Nation.

His sentiments were echoed by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata who noted that the government was not afraid of arresting the opposition chief.

“Mr Odinga has not committed any crime. If he had violated the law, he would have been arrested,” he said.

Adding: “Mr Odinga did not take oath as the president of the republic. There are many presidents in this country such as university student leaders. People are being arrested because they are misleading him and making inciting utterances.”

But one of the dissenting voices in the Jubilee camp is Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny who urged President Kenyatta to be careful about the kind of legacy he wants to leave.

“Arresting Mr Odinga will lead to chaos. Let us remember he has six million supporters across Kenya,” Mr Kutuny said.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said the ongoing arrests is evident that the government is afraid of touching Raila.

“Anyone thinking of arresting Raila is contemplating disaster. The arrest of the likes of Miguna Miguna, Tom Kajwang, George Aladwa and others shows the government develops cold feet when it comes to Mr Odinga,” the publication quoted the Senator.

Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama who missed the Tuesday swearing in, dared the police to arrest Mr Odinga noting that he was outside the country during the Nasa head’s ‘inauguration’ but supports the Nasa cause.