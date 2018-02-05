Fears as Miguna Miguna suffers asthma attack in jail

The National Resistance Movement’s self-appointed General, Miguna Miguna, reportedly had an asthma attack while in jail and lawyers claim the police denied him access to a doctor.

According to lawyers Nelson Havi and Edwin Sifuna, Miguna’s health has deteriorated but he has not received medical attention.

“We are concerned because Miguna is not in good health and police have refused him to access his doctor and lawyer,” Mr Havi told journalists on Sunday.

“It is not our duty to produce him in court. The police are holding him. So, whether or not he will appear in court is not our concern right now. We want to check whether he is in good health.” He noted.

The Nasa fraternity were a worried lot yesterday, after Sifuna took to his Twitter to share the news.

“It is true. We received information that Miguna has suffered an Asthma attack. I have with me an inhaler but the OSC has become hostile. He won’t let me see my client to give him the medication”. The lawyer said.

This even as National Assembly minority John Mbadi threatened to sue police for disregarding the law.

“They are arresting us yet we are the government. We will sue police for not following the law.” Mbadi said during the Nasa rally at Babadogo in Nairobi County in Sunday.

Miguna who was one of the lawyers who administered the Raila oath and who is now being held at Lari police cells in Kiambu County, was arrested On Thursday but High Court Judge James Wakiaga directed that he be released on a Sh 50,000 cash bail.

Miguna was directed to appear, in person, before court and serve Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet with court orders.

Lawyer John Khaminwa who also represented the controversial former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant in court said his (Miguna’s) life was in danger and he could be tortured further by police.

The dreaded flying squad officers raided Miguna’s home on Friday morning after police used force to break into his house after a brief standoff.

The arrest resulted to chaos as youths held protested in Kibera where they barricaded roads and stoned motorists.