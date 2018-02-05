Mutahi Ngunyi savagely mocks Miguna Miguna following arrest

Promises to send the NRM luminary his two anti-Raila books

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi is celebrating the arrest of self-declared National Resistance Movement’s General, Miguna Miguna, if his recent comment on the issue is anything to go by.

The renown commentator hopped on Twitter to mock Mr Miguna, citing the latter’s two self-authored books, ‘Peeling Back The Mask’ and ‘Kidneys for the King’.

In the said tweet seen by Zipo.co.ke, Professor Ngunyi slammed the outspoken lawyer telling him that he will gladly send him the two books to comfort him while in the police cells.

”Pole Miguna. As a GUEST of the STATE this Weekend, I will COMFORT you by sending to YOUR cell two BOOKS. “Peeling Back the MASK” and “Kidneys for the King”,” he wrote.

It will be remembered that Miguna used the aforementioned books to give insider information about Raila after they bitterly parted ways a few years ago, saying Raila will never be president and that the “perennial loser” was not worth dying for.

Ngunyi found it amusing that Miguna has ended up behind bars because of the same man he had earlier castigated before making a surprising U-turn and swearing allegiance to him again.

Miguna was arrested on Friday for administering Raila’s oath as people’s president last Tuesday and is yet to be released.