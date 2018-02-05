Release Miguna Miguna by 2pm, Court orders State

A High Court judge has ordered the Inspector General of police and the DCI to produce Miguna Miguna in court today at 2pm.

Justice Luka Kimaru told IG Joseph Boinnet and the new DCI boss George Kinoti to comply with the order.

Failure to do so, he warned, the two should appear in court to explain why they should not be cited for contempt and be punished for defying court orders.

But the DPP’s office is on record saying they were having difficulties getting instructions from police.

According to State lawyer Peter Malinyani, Nairobi DCI boss Ireri Kamwende told them he has no instructions regarding the release of the National Resistance Movement General.

The lawyer told Justice Kimaru that he was unable to respond to the suit following a directive by the judge on Friday.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the police was required to produce Miguna in Court on Monday morning. The self-declared NRM general is being accused of administering the controversial Raila oath on January 30th.

“Unfortunately, police are not cooperating and I have no instructions,” lawyer Malinyani said when the parties appeared before the judge on Monday morning.

According to the judge though, the DCI was in charge of criminal investigations and should ensure the orders are complied with.

“I want the applicant to be brought before court for me to give further directions. Tell the IG and DCI that I do not want confrontations,” the judge said, adding: “Let us do what is expected and we work together.”

Kenyans woke up to the news on Friday that Miguna had been arrested after police raided his Runda home and the lawyer has not been seen in public yet.

He is being represented by lawyers Nelson Havi and Edwin Sifuna who claimed that Miguna had an asthma attack over the weekend but police denied him medication.