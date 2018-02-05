Blow for Nelson Havi as court disqualifies him from LSK elections

The High Court has on Monday, February 5, threw out a petition by Lawyer Nelson Havi who wanted to be allowed to vie in the Law Society of Kenya presidential elections.

High Court Judge John Mativo threw out the case on grounds that Havi had not attained 15 years of experience as required by the LSK.

The Law Society of Kenya had earlier refused to include Havi from contesting in the forthcoming election set for February 22, saying he did not meet the eligibility threshold.

The Nasa-leaning lawyer moved to court on December 18, 2017 to challenge the decision by the LSK arguing it was unlawful for the society to reject his application merely because of his age in the profession.

According to court papers, Havi said he has been practicing law since 2003 and was eligible to contest as head of the society, a decision LSK members did not take into consideration.

LSK said Havi ” does not have the qualifications as outlined in the LSK Act and the constitution. Having been admitted to the bar on June 12, 2003, he will attain the 15-year threshold on June 12, 2018.”

Justice Mativo however ruled in LSK’s favour, pointing out in the judgement that 15 year experience was not discriminatory but also urged members of LSK to solve their own issues as an association.

“If LSK wants change, then they should change their laws,” Judge Mativo added in the ruling.

Nelson Havi is on record saying he wants to be president of LSK noting the body had completely lost its voice thus he would be the most suitable candidate to make changes.