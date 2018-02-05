City socialite Risper Faith marries millionaire boyfriend [PHOTOS]

Sometimes back, Nairobi Diaries star Risper Faith caused excitement amongst his fans when he announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend.

Well, that was eleven months ago and now the reality TV star cum businesswoman and millionaire Brian Muiruri are now husband and wife after tying the knot in a lavish wedding held in Nairobi on Saturday.

The glamorous affair was mostly attended by family and friends also had the who is who in the local entertainment scene witness the exchange of vows.

Zipo.co.ke has now come across photos that reveal rapper CMB Prezzo and the Raverend himself Shaffie Weru were among the those in attendance. The latter was the emcee of the day.

Faith rose to prominence for her role in the hit K24 show and has had to deal with naysayers who reckon she is with Brian only for his deep pockets.

The two were reportedly gifted a property in one of Nairobi’s leafy suburbs as well as a holiday home by Brian’s mother.

“This is a big day for us and we appreciate your presence,” the two thanked the 200 card-only guests in their speech.