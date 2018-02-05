Hamisa misses Diamond Platnumz but says she doesn’t want him back

Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto who was a topical issue on the web for the whole of last year, has admitted to be still in love with her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz.

The gorgeous Bongo lady known for her social media shenanigans when she was pregnant with Dimonds’s baby, at a time when he was yet to admit responsibility for the pregnancy, took to the web to share her feelings.

She said she missed her former lover very much but was not willing to go back to him.

“Sometimes I miss you but my heart no longer hurts like it used to,” Ms Mobetto said.

The mother of two has literally disappeared from the limelight after she failed to work things out with “Simba”, matters that were made worse when she sued him for child support but the suit was dismissed by court.

She then turned her rage on social media against her arch rival and Diamond’s ‘bona fide’ wife Zari Hassan.

With attention now shifting to the ‘Utanipenda’ singer’s other women (some alleged), the camera lenses have left Hamisa and their Twitter wars have also subsided.. Bye Hamisa, hello Sebastian Tunda, coz it’s 2018.

The rumour now is that the newcomer, also a petite beauty, and a socialite, just the way Diamond prefers them, is carrying the musician’s baby.