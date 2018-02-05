Eric Omondi Italian sweetheart flaunts acres of skin in tiny bikini

And it's no laughing matter

Dickens Njau
Eric Omondi_Chantal
Eric Omondi with Chantal. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Kenya’s popular comedian and Youtuber, Eric Omondi, is the reason why his fellow countrymen are in trouble this Valentine which is just a week or so away.

Well, if it passed you, his fiancé Chantal Grazioli had been away in Italy and when she returned to the country recently, Mr Omondi hired a whole billboard just to display a welcome back home message. Talk of raising the bar.

Eric Omondi with fiancee Chantal checking out ‘her’ billboard. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM

But even before the billboard on the expensive JKIA stretch, Eric Omondi has been the reason for tons of envy because of the beautiful fiancée.

And the show continued over the weekend, after the comedian’s future wife left team Mafisi searching for appropriate poses after flaunting her flawless skin in a tiny two-piece bikini.

Coming hot on the heels of the “Ballfire Adventures”, the two have been beaching around at the Coast and flew (I guess) half across the country to Maasai Mara where they continued there catching up after months of separation.

Eric Omondi_Chantal
Eric Omondi and Chantal in Maasai Mara. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

And yours truly being a man, and a very straight one for that matter, I can tell the doubters that the comedian enjoys some good stuff.

Well, one of the photos they shared shows the couple posing like the superstars they are but the star attraction is the mzungu centre piece.

It might be difficult to spot Chantal in the photos because she has traded her natural long hair for what looks like a hybrid version of the braids we’re used to. It’s a half cast of fake locks.

