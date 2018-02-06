People’s President is bored, has no State functions.. Duale after Raila Odinga was spotted in court

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has mocked National Super Alliance (NASA) chief Raila Odinga, after he showed up in court during a case seeking the release of NRM’s Miguna Miguna.

Taking to social media, the Majority Leader in the National Assembly wondered what Raila was doing in court and quickly came to the conclusion that the former Prime Minister was idle.

“What’s the people’s president doing in court, a judiciary that confirmed president Uhuru legitimacy. Baba is bored with no state functions to perform,” Duale wrote on Twitter.

Questions were raised, some directly to Raila Odinga, what he planned on doing or where he will settle after the controversial oath-taking on January 30th that saw Nasa install their leader as the people’s president.

Going by Duale’s sentiments, he seems to throw shots at the Opposition leader and rubbishing the weight of the swearing-in, a move that Jubilee leader’s downplayed arguing it had no basis in law.

Miguna Miguna, the self-declared General of the National Resistance Movement, was arrested last Friday for administering the “illegal” oath and his whereabouts remain unknown much to the outrage of Nasa supporters who turned against Duale following his remarks.

They bashed Duale and the the Jubilee administration he represents for blatantly breaking the law by continuing to detain Miguna Miguna even after a court ordered for his release on Friday.