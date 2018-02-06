Coast to ditch NASA ahead of 2022 elections

The region's leaders says they have had enough

By
Peninah Maua
-
aisha jumwa
Aisha Jumwa.

Leaders in Coast, led by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, have announced future plans for the region, saying it would be forming its own political outfit ahead of the 2022 General Election so as to secure its people’s interests.

All has not been well since, as reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, and his party ODM was accused of hogging all the influential positions in Parliament and the EALA saga.

Raila Odinga_Kilifi
Raila Odinga with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kilifi's Amason Kingi during the People's Assembly meeting in Kilifi on Sunday, December 17, 2017. The region has resolved not to join any coalition in 2022.

That has forced leaders from the Coast to rally together and resort to forming a vehicle on which they would vie in 2022, a move they feel would increase their say in the political arena.

In a report by KTN News on Monday, February 5, Kingi reckons the move is the only way coastal voters would be respected by politicians and the entire country. He said:

“As coastal residents, we are not entering anyone’s house (political party) again. Beginning now until the 2022 poll, we will have our own house with so many rooms (several other parties), we will have our own mattresses and we will sleep on them ourselves,

“We will not go round begging again for a place to sleep. This is a matter that will be discussed in the entire coastal region. The time has come for other people from other parts of the country to come here and beg us for a place to sleep, not us begging for a room every time the elections are upon us,

“We intend on discussing this matter further we see how the coastal region can come together so that 2022 iwike na isikike kikamillifu.”

The coastal region has always been a stronghold of Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s. The region has supported the opposition in successive electons.

Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, one of the fiercest pro-Raila politicians in the run up to the August poll, has suddenly gone mute in matters Nasa and was recently quoted as saying Raila had mistreated the coast region by overlooking them in the Parliamentary appointments.

The legislator demanded that the region be rewarded for voting for Raila overwhelmingly in the last elections after they were shortchanged by his party.

