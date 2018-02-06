Betty Kyallo shows up at posh salon with police to arrest ex partner

Susan Kaittany, owner of Posh Palace, was arrested on Monday, February the 5th for allegedly holding on to KTN anchor Betty Kyallo’s travel documents.

There was drama at the high end beauty salon and spa after Betty who was co-owner until recently, accompanied by two officers, walked into the premises and asked to see Susan before her arrest.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the popular anchor left Posh Palace having ended their partnership in the budding business in what is turning out to be a nasty ‘break up’.

Sources who were at the salon during the ‘raid’ said that a male and female officer left the premises with Susan.

“It looked like they were trying to intimidate Susan asking her why she is holding on to Betty Kyalo’s passport,” the Star quoted one of them.

Adding, “They were friendly and all they wanted was for Susan to go to the police station to talk to the OCS.”

It is reported Betty’s passport was left at Susan’s home after the two previously inseparable souls came back from a highly-reported exotic trip to Thailand sometime in 2017.

And now that the former bestys don’t see eye to eye, hence a communication breakdown, Betty decided to call cops on her to get her documents.

“How do you come with cops to someone’s place of work if you don’t want to intimidate them?” a witness who saw the saga unfold asked the daily’s journalists.

When reached for comment, Susan said that her lawyer is handling the matter and would therefore not comment further.

Kaittany was taken to Kilimani police station, not far from he premises but no OB was recorded even as police came to the realisation that the newscaster was settling a “vendetta” and let Susan go after her lawyer brought the passport.

Susan will reportedly seek the help of the police as it is believed that Betty is yet to handover the Instagram account for the salon which so far has over fifty thousand followers.

When reached for her right of reply, Betty’s phone went unanswered and she did not reply to texts.