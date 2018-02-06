Kalonzo will not take oath, Wiper leader say days after Raila swearing-in

Reports have emerged how leaders of the Wiper Democratic Movement are planning on meeting to discuss their options for the 2022 General Election amid speculations that the National Super Alliance may be headed for a split.

According to Peter Muthuki, the party’s Secretary General, Wiper will avoid the issue of the January 30th swearing in ceremony which party leader Kalonzo Musyoka gave a wide berth, saying they would rather focus on non divisive matters.

The Nation reports that the main theme of the sitting would be the race to State House and how to prepare Mr Musyoka to be Nasa front runner ahead of the next presidential election.

“This thing (Raila’s swearing in) is diversionary. It should not take a lot of our time. As a party, we must remain focused on 2022. The other issues become diversionary. People want to make it diversionary for us to lose focus. We cannot,

“Of course we know Kalonzo will be sworn but what we really look forward to is for him to be sworn in as the President of Kenya in 2022,” Mr Muthuki was quoted as saying.

As reported earlier, Kalonzo and his two Nasa co-leaders; Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, snubbed Raila’s oathing ceremony at the very last minute after weeks of hyping the event.

The trio have been giving endless excuses as to why they shunned the event even as the coalition’s supporters continue to cry betrayal.