Kalonzo will not take oath, Wiper leader say days after Raila swearing-in

Will instead focus on 2022

By
Joe Baraka
-
SHARE
Kivutha Kibwana_Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana at a past event. PHOTO: THE STAR

Reports have emerged how leaders of the Wiper Democratic Movement are planning on meeting to discuss their options for the 2022 General Election amid speculations that the National Super Alliance may be headed for a split.

According to Peter Muthuki, the party’s Secretary General, Wiper will avoid the issue of the January 30th swearing in ceremony which party leader Kalonzo Musyoka gave a wide berth, saying they would rather focus on non divisive matters.

READ:  TJ Kajwang arraigned in court for administering illegal oath
Raila Odinga_Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula
NASA Coalition Principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi address the press at Okoa Kenya Office. Wiper will ignore Kalonzo oathing and focus on 2022. PHOTO: JACK OWUOR/THE STAR

The Nation reports that the main theme of the sitting would be the race to State House and how to prepare Mr Musyoka to be Nasa front runner ahead of the next presidential election.

“This thing (Raila’s swearing in) is diversionary. It should not take a lot of our time. As a party, we must remain focused on 2022. The other issues become diversionary. People want to make it diversionary for us to lose focus. We cannot,

READ:  5-car accident in Nakuru leaves four seriously injured

“Of course we know Kalonzo will be sworn but what we really look forward to is for him to be sworn in as the President of Kenya in 2022,” Mr Muthuki was quoted as saying.

As reported earlier, Kalonzo and his two Nasa co-leaders; Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, snubbed Raila’s oathing ceremony at the very last minute after weeks of hyping the event.

READ:  Release Miguna Miguna by 2pm, court orders State

The trio have been giving endless excuses as to why they shunned the event even as the coalition’s supporters continue to cry betrayal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR