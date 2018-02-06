Accused Nyeri mum tells court how hubby strangled their newborn

Says husband didn't want a third child

A 23-year-old woman charged with murdering her newborn has defended herself in the act and implicated her husband.

Mercy Njeri told the Nyeri High Court that her husband, Michael Ngatia, strangled the five-day-old baby before escaping to an unknown destination.

According to the mother of two, the husband did not want another child.

“He was not happy after we got the second born and he did not want the third child. He was a drunkard and was using drugs like bhang and he was selling the same,” Ms Njeri told Justice Teresia Matheka while denying the charges.

The couple reportedly killed the child on April 27, 2016 at around 8pm while on their way home from Kirinyaga to Karatina and dumped the body in Ragati Forest where it was collected by police.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Njeri took police officers to the scene of the crime leading to the recovery of the baby’s body that had been wrapped in a polythene bag.

Ms Njeri said her husband who is a casual worker in a local construction site, fled after the incident and has never been traced.

A postmortem performed at Karatina District Hospital showed the baby died after strangulation.

“The findings were that the body had external injuries around the neck and lungs were collapsed. The cause of death was strangulation and there was a piece of cloth around the neck,” Dr Wang’ombe who performed the autopsy concluded in the post-mortem report that was produced in court as exhibit.

The case resumes on February 29 when Dr Richu Mwenda, a psychiatrist who ascertained that Ms Njeri was fit to stand trial in the murder case, will testify.