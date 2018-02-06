Miguna refuses to take plea at Kajiado Court

The self-declared National Super Alliance General – Miguna Miguna – has declined to take plea at the Kajiado Court where he was arraigned on the morning of Tuesday, February 5, 2018.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Miguna told the court that his case must be heard before Judge Luka Kimaru in Nairobi County.

The lawyer turned politician was arraigned in Kajiado despite Judge Kimaru ordering on Monday that he be presented at the Milimani Law Courts on today morning.

Charge sheets which lawyers have since dismissed as defective, and which seen by Zipo.co.ke has seen, indicate he is being accused of being present and consenting to the administration of an oath to commit a capital offense namely treason contrary to Section 59 (a) of the penal code.

“On the 30th day of January 2018, at Uhuru Park in Nairobi County, jointly with others not before court, were present and consented to the administration of an oath to Raila Amollo Odinga purporting to bind the said Raila Amollo Odinga to commit a capital offense of treason.” Part of it read.

Miguna’s advocates now want the court to direct the Kajiado court to release their client and his file moved to the Milimani court.

Earlier, police fired teargas canisters at protesters who had gathered at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday morning where Mr Miguna was supposed to be presented.