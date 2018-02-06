Miguna Miguna charged in Kajiado court

The National Resistant Movement leader, Miguna Miguna, has been charged at a Kajiado court.

This according to assistant DPP Nicholas Mutuku claims in a Nairobi High Court on Tuesday, days after Miguna was arrested at his Runda home and held at an undisclosed location.

According to court papers seen by Zipo.co.ke, the lawyer was charged with being present and consenting to the National Super Alliance oathing of Raila Odinga.

“…charged with administration binding Raila Odinga to commit a capital offence namely treason contrary to Section 59 of the Penal Code,” the charge sheet read.

Speculations have been rife ever since the State failed to produce the outspoken lawyer in court on Monday, February 5 following an order by a judge.

Judge Luka Kimaru had issued orders requiring the former gubernatorial candidate to be personally produced in court by the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and DCI boss George Kinoti.

On Friday, Miguna was released on a Sh50,000 bond but was detained at an undisclosed location even as his whereabouts remain unknown.

Miguna sensationally used his commissioner of oaths stamp as a witness during the controversial Raila Odinga’s swearing in on January 30th.

The State has vowed to track down people associated with the oathing and has since arrested three politicians the others being Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and his Makadara counterpart George Aladwa.

Last Friday, High Court judge Chacha Mwita ordered the IG to release Mr Miguna so he could appear in court yesterday.

DPP assistant Nicholas Mutuku on Tuesday told a court in Milimani that Miguna is alive and has been charged before Kajiado law court this morning.

However, Nasa lawyers refuted the claim questioning the charge sheet since it was signed by the police and not DPP as required.