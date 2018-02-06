Youths barricade roads, want Miguna Miguna to be released

The want to see their General is alive and well

Residents in Migori county on Tuesday, February 6, took to the streets to demand the release of self-declared NRM General Miguna Miguna.

Irate youth blocked the main road linking the town to Tanzania through Isebania as they asked to be told why Mr Miguna, had not been produced in court as ordered.

The protesters lit bonfires at a bridge linking the neighbouring country, paralsying movement of goods and services.

The High Court had ordered the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet and DCI boss George Kinoti to appear in court in person on Tuesday, and bring Mr Miguna with them after the State disobeyed Friday orders to release the outspoken politician.

The youths in Migori, a stronghold of the National Super Alliance leader Rala Odinga, said they want to see Mr Miguna “alive and in sound health”.

“Since the Government has decided to act outside the law, we will also act better outside the Constitution,” the Nation quoted Mr Peter Oyamo, a protestor.

Motorists avoided the highway for fear of being stoned even as police bosses in Kisumu County said they were on alert following threats from unknown people to burn police stations if Mr Miguna is not released by noon.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the threats were spread through leaflets believed to have been distributed at night.

“We shall put all Kisumu police stations on fire if Miguna Miguna is not released by 1200 noon today 6th February 2018,” read the leaflets typed in Caps and in black ink.

According to Kisumu County Commander John Kamau, his team was aware of the threats and had beefed up security in all police stations.

“The law is very clear about anyone attacking a police station. We received the information today morning and I have given instruction to all officers at the stations to be on high alert,” said Mr Kamau as quoted by the Nation.