SportPesa announces biggest Mega Jackpot winner

By
Dickens Njau
-
Ronald Karauri_Sportpesa
Ronald Karauri, Chief Executive Officer of SportPesa. PHOTO: THE STAR

Betting Firm SportPesa just announced that a lucky Kenyan has won the Sh230 million Mega Jackpot.

The amount is the highest amount ever won in the country although the identity of the winner is yet to be announced and will be made soon.

Samuel Abisai
Previous SportPesa Mega Jackpot Winner Samuel Abisa. He bagged KSh 220 million. PHOTO: NMG

Taking to their official Twitter page on Tuesday, February 6, SportPesa announced that Sh230,742,881 had been won, adding that it was the highest amount ever to be won by a single person in the jackpot competition.

The mega jackpot runs every weekend and will now revert to Sh100 million once the winner is officially handed their cash.

Samuel Abisai was the last person to win the Mega Jackpot, bagging a whopping Sh221 million back in 2017.

