Fena Gitu confesses her love for top female anchor

Top female emcee, Fena Gitu, is one artiste that has had a meteoric rise in the Kenyan entertainment circles, which is a huge achievement considering not many female artistes have tried their luck in the genre but fell face first.

Then there is the small issue of her fashion sense, with many using her tomboy demeanor to speculate about her sexual orientation.

The artiste who is currently riding high with her latest release, ‘Trouble’, caused a storm on social media recently after professing her love for a popular media girl currently working for a renown German broadcaster.

Also known as Fenamenal, Ms Gitu wrote how she loves her dear friend Edith Kimani and attached a photo of the two posing in a way that left little doubt how tight the two are.

In the snap, Fena seems all ready to land a kiss on Edith while the anchor holds the raptress’s face with her right hand.

She captioned it:

“Find yourself someone who looks at you like I look at @edithkimani 😁💝this is what 10 years of friendship looks like 😍 thank you for loving me. I love you!”

And the fans reacted:

wambopt: Hi Fena,mimi huona kama wewe ni lesbian,huku south Africa ni mob#

redeyesrea: haha let those who know English comprehend.

pius.magoya: U two are trouble.

mirehaney_kirera: 😂😂😂 aki trouble2018.

Including Edith who said, “My heart ♥️ #always #trouble#alwaystrouble 🌶.”