You know Eric Omodi’s fiancee Chantal.. now meet her Italian father [PHOTOS]

Chantal is half Kenyan, half Italian

By
Jane Zawadi
-
SHARE
Eric Omondi and Chantal in bed. PHOTO: GHAFLA

Popular Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi continues to draw envy amongst his male (and female) fans.

The witty comic and her beautiful half-Italian fiancee Chantal Grazioli romances have become relationship goals for many, and recently made many a man’s upcoming Valentine hellish after raising the bar so high.

Team Mafisi have agreed in unison that Mr Omondi has one of the hottest lasses around and with a full blown career, thanks to his YouTube videos whose demands are always very high, one can say that jamaa amefika.

READ:  City socialite Risper Faith marries millionaire boyfriend [PHOTOS]
Eric Omondi_Chantal
Eric Omondi and Chantal in Maasai Mara. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

While not much is known of her love’s family, Eric Omondi caused quite a stir online not long ago after introducing her youthful mother to their fans.

Masses took to social media to congratulate the Kenyan woman for being blessed with such a beautiful daughter.

Eric Omondi, Chantal and her parents. /COURTESY

Eric has featured Chantel’s mother on his social media pages on many occasion but never her father, so it was a big deal recently when he introduced the beauty’s Italian father, one half of the other genome responsible for her killer looks.

READ:  Zari Hassan agrees with fan who asked her to dump Diamond
eric omondi_chantal
The family in Maasai Mara. /INSTAGRAM

Yes, Chantal is a pointie if you didn’t have a clue, and both parents are currently in the country and Eric and Chantal had the opportunity to take them to the Maasai Mara for a weekend out and Zipo.co.ke got hold of the photos above.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR