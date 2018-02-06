You know Eric Omodi’s fiancee Chantal.. now meet her Italian father [PHOTOS]

Popular Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi continues to draw envy amongst his male (and female) fans.

The witty comic and her beautiful half-Italian fiancee Chantal Grazioli romances have become relationship goals for many, and recently made many a man’s upcoming Valentine hellish after raising the bar so high.

Team Mafisi have agreed in unison that Mr Omondi has one of the hottest lasses around and with a full blown career, thanks to his YouTube videos whose demands are always very high, one can say that jamaa amefika.

While not much is known of her love’s family, Eric Omondi caused quite a stir online not long ago after introducing her youthful mother to their fans.

Masses took to social media to congratulate the Kenyan woman for being blessed with such a beautiful daughter.

Eric has featured Chantel’s mother on his social media pages on many occasion but never her father, so it was a big deal recently when he introduced the beauty’s Italian father, one half of the other genome responsible for her killer looks.

Yes, Chantal is a pointie if you didn’t have a clue, and both parents are currently in the country and Eric and Chantal had the opportunity to take them to the Maasai Mara for a weekend out and Zipo.co.ke got hold of the photos above.