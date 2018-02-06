Marry me ASAP, Mr Seed begs beautiful girlfriend

Harusi tunayo?

Mr Seed with girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri. /KENYADAILYEYE

Gospel singer Mr Seed is one of the most celebrated artistes in the genre, and is celebrating yet another anniversary with girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri.

The singer who we reported previously as having grown impatient with his girlfriend about marrying him, but who now seems settled and not in a hurry, has penned a sweet message for her and even joked about their “upcoming wedding”.

Mr Seed_Nimo Gachuiri.
Gospel singer Mr Seed and Nimo Gachuiri. PHOTO: KISSFM

She is now playing smart and is telling the pretty lass that fans were growing impatient going by the questions they are asking.

“Another year still strong ☺ ☺wanauliza harusi lini?? 😂 niwajibu ama?? Nimo Gachuiri happy anniversary 👑 👑 God bless you forever for always holding me down.” The ‘Oyoyo’ star wrote on social media.

Adding, “To my love and my best friend 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 shikilia Mr Seed thank u for loving me in good and in bad !! It’s another year !!Happy anniversary.”

To which Ms Gachuiri responded:

Nimo Gachuiri
Nimo Gachuiri. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

“Harusi tu nayo,….hatuna?” She tagged the photo above. Did you notice the gown?

In a recent interview with a local outlet, the singer confirmed that marriage was not on his mind at the moment. That is will have to wait until later because he is now focusing on his career.

“Saa hii nafanya music, ile siku tutapanga harusi tutawaita, laikini saa hii ni ngoma tu.” Mr Seed said.

